China to stockpile pork for state reserves - state planner

BEIJING, Feb 28 (Reuters) - China will start buying pork for its central state reserves, the country's state planner said on Monday, in a move to support prices and stablise supplies of the meat.

The state planner will coordinate with other departments to immediately launch pork stockpiling for state reserves and also guide local authorities to actively buy pork for local reserves, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its public WeChat account.

The stockpiling followed a sharp fall in hog prices after the Lunar New Year holiday, as excess supply and flat demand weighed on the market.

Hog prices in Luohe, located in major producer Henan province, fell 10% since after the holiday, to 12.6 yuan ($2.00) a kilogramme, with farmers in the region losing 408 yuan per pig as of last Friday. JCI-HOG-LUOHEJCI-HOGM-HENAN

Local governments in places including Beijing, Chongqing, and Hubei have already started buying pork for the reserves, while other regions would launch the stockpiling recently, according to the statement.

China would step up pork purchases for the reserves when necessary, to facilitate a stable market, the statement said.

The state planner did not provide details on the volume of pork it will stockpile for the reserves.

($1 = 6.3072 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow Editing by Peter Graff, and Louise Heavens)

