Commodities

China to step up strategic mineral resource exploration during 2021-2025

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China will step up exploration of strategic mineral resources including petroleum, natural gas, copper, chrome, tungsten, rare earths and others during 2021-2025, the top economic planner said on Friday.

Nov 12 (Reuters) - China will step up exploration of strategic mineral resources including petroleum, natural gas, copper, chrome, tungsten, rare earths and others during 2021-2025, the top economic planner said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission revealed the plan for promoting development in resource-dependent regions on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular