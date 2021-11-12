China to step up strategic mineral resource exploration during 2021-2025

Nov 12 (Reuters) - China will step up exploration of strategic mineral resources including petroleum, natural gas, copper, chrome, tungsten, rare earths and others during 2021-2025, the top economic planner said on Friday.

The National Development and Reform Commission revealed the plan for promoting development in resource-dependent regions on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Tom Daly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

