China to step up financial support to COVID-hit catering, tourism sectors

BEIJING, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China will step up financial support to small and private businesses in the catering and tourism sectors that were hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, the country's banking and insurance regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

Contact-intensive services sector suffered the most amid China's anti-virus curbs which shut many restaurants down and restricted tourists' travels.

"The recovery and expansion of consumption will be a priority," China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in the statement.

The purchase of big-ticket items such as new energy vehicles and green home appliances will be encouraged, CBIRC said.

China will also step up financial support for private investment and private enterprises, the regulator added.

Retail sales, a key gauge of consumption, fell 5.9% in November amid broad-based weakness in the services sector, which was the biggest contraction since May when commercial hub Shanghai was under lockdown.

