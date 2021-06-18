Commodities

China to step up fertiliser supply amid shortage in key planting season

Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry will step up supplies of fertilisers during the key planting season, it said on Friday, amid record prices and tight stocks.

Rising costs of raw material, high prices globally and surging demand have pushed prices to records, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs added.

