China to start issuing U.S. dollar bonds late Tuesday-official

Kevin Yao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

China will launch an issuance of overseas dollar sovereign bonds late on Tuesday, and the size will be higher than that of previous years, an official at China's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The size of issuance will surpass that of previous years," the official told Reuters.

China's government has mandated 13 investment banks to lead a U.S. dollar sovereign bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, its third since its international debt issuance programme was revived two years ago.

