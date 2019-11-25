China to start issuing U.S. dollar bonds late Tuesday-official

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China will launch an issuance of overseas dollar sovereign bonds late on Tuesday, and the size will be higher than that of previous years, an official at China's finance ministry said on Tuesday.

"The size of issuance will surpass that of previous years," the official told Reuters.

China's government has mandated 13 investment banks to lead a U.S. dollar sovereign bond deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters, its third since its international debt issuance programme was revived two years ago.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.