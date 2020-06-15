China to start auctioning 1 trillion yuan special treasury bonds this week - sources

Adds more details, rewrite headline

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - The Chinese government will begin auctions this week of a planned issue of 1 trillion yuan ($140.98 billion) of special treasury bonds to help finance recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters on Monday.

Sales will be completed by the end of July, according to the sources, who attended a meeting held by China's Ministry of Finance, which will issue the bonds.

China announced plans last month to sell 1 trillion yuan of special treasury bonds to help fund economic stimulus in the wake of the pandemic.

Its plans are being closely monitored by market participants, as when and how the bonds are sold will affect market liquidity.

According to the sources, 70% of the special treasury bonds will have a 10-year term, 20% will have a maturity of five years and the remainder will be seven-year bonds.

China's economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the first contraction in decades, and Beijing dropped its annual growth target for the first time.

China's Ministry of Finance was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 7.0938 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hongwei Li, Wu Fang, Xiangming Hou and Brenda Goh; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Toby Chopra and Catherine Evans)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.