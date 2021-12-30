China to stabilize markets, adopt registration-based IPO system- official

China will prevent volatility in capital markets and adopt a registration-based IPO system next year, Chairman of securities regulator Yi Huiman told state-backed news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

Yi also said China will step up regulation of fund raising and M&A activities in some sensitive areas.

