China to stabilize markets, adopt registration-based IPO system- official

SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China will prevent volatility in capital markets and adopt a registration-based IPO system next year, Chairman of securities regulator Yi Huiman told state-backed news agency Xinhua on Thursday.

Yi also said China will step up regulation of fund raising and M&A activities in some sensitive areas.

(Reporting by Jason Xue and Andrew Galbraith; editing by John Stonestreet)

