China to stabilise soybean imports, diversify sources - state official

BEIJING, May 11 (Reuters) - China will stabilise and diversify its soybean imports, an official with the state's grain reserve bureau said on Thursday, as the country continues to promote higher domestic production of the crop.

For imports, China will "develop new soybean source markets while stabilising traditional soybean markets", added Lu.

To help reduce its heavy reliance on soybean imports, the country issued a three-year action plan in April to reduce soymeal use in animal feed.

China is also expecting a good wheat crop this year, Cong Liang, head of the bureau, said at the same briefing.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

