China to speed up research into more resilient crops

Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry is calling for more urgent research into new crop varieties that can tolerate alkaline soil and shorter growing seasons, as it seeks to ensure food security amid a changing climate.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Wednesday it has issued a notice urging faster research and demonstration of new varieties including early maturing winter rapeseed and regenerative rice.

China is facing increasingly extreme and unpredictable weather, from devastating floods to this summer's soaring temperatures that have shrunk major rivers and lakes and are threatening autumn harvests.

The government has previously said that farmers will need to adapt by switching to higher-yield and stress-resistant crops in order to handle the growing risks.

It is currently trying to save the rice crop in parts of eastern Anhui and Jiangsu provinces from drought.

The ministry said provincial authorities should speed up research into regenerative rice varieties, and breed saline-tolerant and alkali-tolerant grains.

It also wants to promote early maturing winter rapeseed, which can be grown after rice is harvested, to expand oilseed production in southern China.

Policy support and funding should be increased to support the research effort, added the notice.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

