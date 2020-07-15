China to speed up issuance and use of special local government bonds -state media

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's cabinet said on Wednesday it will speed up issuance and use of special local government bonds to expand effective investment, state television reported.

Local government special bonds issuance totalled 2.24 trillion yuan ($320.76 billion) by mid-July, of which 1.9 trillion yuan has been spent, the state cabinet said in a meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang.

($1 = 6.9834 Chinese yuan renminbi)

