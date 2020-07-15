China to speed up issuance and use of special local government bonds -state media

Contributors
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Judy Hua Reuters
Kevin Yao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's cabinet said on Wednesday it will speed up issuance and use of special local government bonds to expand effective investment, state television reported.

BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China's cabinet said on Wednesday it will speed up issuance and use of special local government bonds to expand effective investment, state television reported.

Local government special bonds issuance totalled 2.24 trillion yuan ($320.76 billion) by mid-July, of which 1.9 trillion yuan has been spent, the state cabinet said in a meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang.

($1 = 6.9834 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More