China to speed up drafting of food security law

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - China will speed up the drafting of a law on food security, an official with its key lawmaking body said on Monday, as it looks to ensure food supply for its 1.4 billion people.

China's state planner said in May it would draft a food security law this year in response to increasing threats that emerged during the global coronavirus pandemic.

The law will include rules on reducing waste during grain production, processing, storage and transport, Yue Zhongming, spokesman of the Legal Work Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress told a media briefing on Monday.

No further details were provided, but Yue said the law has been included in the standing committee's legislative work plan for next year.

A law on curbing food waste with a focus on the catering sector has already been drafted and will be submitted to the standing committee for review, said Yue.

China's President Xi Jinping said in a speech in August that the amount of food that was wasted in China was "shocking". He urged the country to maintain a sense of crisis about food security.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Richard Pullin)

