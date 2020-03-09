China to set up 29 locust monitoring sites along border by end of March

Adds more details

BEIJING, March 9 (Reuters) - China will set up at least 29 locust-monitoring sites along borders with India, Pakistan and Myanmar by the end of March to fight the destructive insects, a government notice said on Monday.

Beijing will also by the end of March prepare 50 emergency prevention and control teams for combating locusts in border provinces, according to a notice jointly issued by the agriculture ministry, customs office and forestry and grassland administrations.

The government-led campaign came as swarms of desert locusts have ravaged crops in Africa, and spread into India and Pakistan.

Though the chance of a locust invasion of China is very low, it is still necessary to strengthen prevention and protect the harvest this year, according to the notice, dated March 6.

Beijing urged local authorities to prepare 50 to 60 tonnes of pesticides targeting desert locusts in Yunnan, Xinjiang and Tibet, and asked pesticide producers to be able to speed up production if the insects migrate into the regions in large numbers, the notice said.

Local authorities must also strengthen inspections and quarantines of cargoes from Africa, India, and Pakistan, to block locust eggs, larvae, and insects, according to the notice.

The central authorities also asked their subordinates to maintain three airports designated for fighting locusts; repair or purchase equipment for pest control; and prepare 800 tonnes of pesticide for use in the interior of the country.

