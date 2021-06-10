China to sell copper, aluminium, zinc to downstream industry this year, SHMET says

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration plans to sell its reserves of copper, aluminium and zinc in a programme expected to last until the end of 2021, Chinese information provider Shanghai Metal Exchange Market (SHMET) said.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration plans to offer the material diirectly to downstream players at the end of each month, SHMET said. It did not disclose amounts involved.

The reserves administration was not immediately available to comment.

The news saw benchmark LME copper prices CMCU3 sink 0.8% to $9,900 per tonne by 1530 GMT, analysts said.

"Copper in the spotlight this morning amidst reports that the (reserves administration) plans to sell material through to year-end," said Alastair Munro at brokerage Marex.

China is looking to release 800,000-900,000 tonnes of primary aluminium from its state reserves as soon as next month to ease high prices for the metal, consultancy CRU said in a note to clients, citing local market contacts.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Tom Daly; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((zandi.shabalala@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.