China to sell 500,000 tonnes of reserve soybeans on May 13 - trade centre

Dominique Patton Reuters
China will auction off 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserve on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was an update to an earlier announcement which said the centre planned to sell only 314,000 tonnes on May 13.

