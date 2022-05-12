China to sell 500,000 tonnes of reserve soybeans on May 13 - trade centre

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China will auction off 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserve on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement was an update to an earlier announcement which said the centre planned to sell only 314,000 tonnes on May 13.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.