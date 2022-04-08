China to sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from reserves next week

Adds background, comments

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on April 15, the National Grain Trade Center said in a notice on its website on Friday.

The sale, following an auction of the same amount of soybeans from reserves this week, is aimed at alleviating tight supply in the domestic market.

China started releasing imported soybeans from reserves in mid-March, as imports of the oilseed declined after bad weather delayed exports from South America. Prices of soymeal had rallied on tight supplies DSMcv1.

Soybean arrivals have increased in recent weeks, however, easing tightness and pushing down soymeal prices.

"The sale rate continues to fall as timing of the auctions is not so great," said Zou Honglin, analyst with the agriculture section of Mysteel, a China-based commodity consultancy.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.