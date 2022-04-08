Commodities

China to sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from reserves next week

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on April 15, the National Grain Trade Center said in a notice on its website on Friday.

Adds background, comments

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China will sell 500,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on April 15, the National Grain Trade Center said in a notice on its website on Friday.

The sale, following an auction of the same amount of soybeans from reserves this week, is aimed at alleviating tight supply in the domestic market.

China started releasing imported soybeans from reserves in mid-March, as imports of the oilseed declined after bad weather delayed exports from South America. Prices of soymeal had rallied on tight supplies DSMcv1.

Soybean arrivals have increased in recent weeks, however, easing tightness and pushing down soymeal prices.

"The sale rate continues to fall as timing of the auctions is not so great," said Zou Honglin, analyst with the agriculture section of Mysteel, a China-based commodity consultancy.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely, Kirsten Donovan)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

While Volatility Has Come Down, Stocks and Commodities Are Still Sensitive to Headlines

Mar 29, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular