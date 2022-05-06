Commodities

China to sell 314,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 13 - trade centre

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China will sell another 314,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said on Friday.

Beijing has been releasing soybeans from the state reserves lately, to boost supplies.

