China to sell 314,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from state reserves on May 13 - trade centre

BEIJING, May 6 (Reuters) - China will sell another 314,000 tonnes of imported soybeans from its state reserves on May 13, the National Grain Trade Center said on Friday.

Beijing has been releasing soybeans from the state reserves lately, to boost supplies.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.