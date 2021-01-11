China to sell 30,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves

Adds details, table

BEIJING, Jan 12 (Reuters) - China will sell 30,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Jan. 15, according to a notice published by the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center on Tuesday.

China has released several batches of pork from its reserves in the past weeks to boost supply ahead of a jump in consumption over the approaching Lunar New Year holiday in February.

Total sales of pork from the reserves were more than 670,000 tonnes for the whole year of 2020, as Beijing moved to secure supply of the country's favorite meat after the deadly African swine fever hit its massive pig herd and slashed pork output.

For auction of frozen pork from the state reserves in the year 2021, please see table below:

Date

Amount (tonne)

1.7.2021

20,000

1.15.2021

30,000

