China to sell 3,000 tonnes of beef, mutton from reserves on April 28 - notice

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China will sell 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef and mutton from its state reserves on April 28, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said in a notice on Monday.

Domestic beef and mutton prices are currently close to record levels.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.