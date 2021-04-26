Commodities

China to sell 3,000 tonnes of beef, mutton from reserves on April 28 - notice

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published

China will sell 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef and mutton from its state reserves on April 28, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said in a notice on Monday.

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China will sell 3,000 tonnes of frozen beef and mutton from its state reserves on April 28, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said in a notice on Monday.

Domestic beef and mutton prices are currently close to record levels.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular