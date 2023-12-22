News & Insights

China to seek exemptions from US sanctions on Russian LNG plant - Bloomberg News

December 22, 2023 — 01:34 am EST

Written by Harshita Meenaktshi for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - China is preparing to ask the U.S. for exemptions from sanctions on a new Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

State-owned companies CNOOC Ltd 0883.HK and China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), who have a stake in Novatek PJSC's NVTK.MM Arctic LNG 2 project in Russia, are planning to ask for the exemptions as the U.S. measures threaten deliveries, the report said.

Last month, the U.S. imposed sweeping new measures against Moscow over the war in Ukraine, including sanctions targeting a major entity involved in the development, operation and ownership of the Arctic-2 LNG project in Siberia.

LNG vessels could fall foul of U.S. sanctions if they pick up fuel from Arctic LNG 2, the report said, adding that CNOOC and CNPC also purchase LNG from the US, and don't want to endanger their supply from American projects.

CNOOC, CNPC and Novatek did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

