Oil
F

China to scrutinize Ford's EV battery deal with CATL - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

February 16, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - China will scrutinize Ford Motor Co's F.N latest deal with battery giant CATL 300750.SZ to ensure the Chinese company's core technology is not shared with the U.S. automaker, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Beijing is concerned that the competitive aspects of CATL's technology could be given to or accessed by the Detroit carmaker, but the scrutiny is unlikely to result in the agreement being blocked, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment, while CATL could not be reached outside market hours.

Senior Chinese leaders asked for the extra scrutiny given the sensitivity of the deal and the current state of tensions between Washington and Beijing, the report said.

Ford on Monday announced plans to invest $3.5 billion to build an electric vehicle battery plant in Michigan, with help from CATL's technology.

Under the deal, CATL - short for Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd - will license the technology and technical assistance needed for Ford to produce lithium iron phosphate batteries in Michigan.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
OilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

F

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.