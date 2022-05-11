China to roll out new policies when necessary to support economy - senior party official

Contributors
Kevin Yao Reuters
Ellen Zhang Reuters
Published

China is eyeing new incremental policies to prop up growth and will take steps when necessary, a senior official of China's Communist Party said on Thursday, as the economy feels the pinch of COVID-19 outbreaks.

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China is eyeing new incremental policies to prop up growth and will take steps when necessary, a senior official of China's Communist Party said on Thursday, as the economy feels the pinch of COVID-19 outbreaks.

China aims to implement existing policies in the first half of the year, Han Wenxiu, deputy head of the party's office for financial and economic affairs, said at a press conference in Beijing.

The central bank will also step up financial support for the real economy, Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the same press conference.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More