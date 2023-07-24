China to review appointments, dismissals of officials at Tuesday meeting - state media

Adds context in paragraphs 3-4

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, a powerful body that enacts and amend laws when parliament is not in session, will review appointments and dismissals of officials at a meeting on Tuesday, state media reported.

The announcement comes one month since Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang was last seen, with China's government saying he was off for unspecified health reasons.

The NPC committee, which meets roughly every two months to deliberate legislation and pass laws, was next expected to meet in August after concluding a scheduled meeting in June.

China's cabinet positions such as ministers are nominated by its premier and are then approved by NPC, or parliament. But NPC meets once a year only in March, and the NPC standing committee is thus tasked to make decisions in the interim.

