China to review anti-subsidy tariffs on Australia wine imports

BEIJING, Nov 30 (Reuters) - China said on Thursday it would review the need for anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine imports, a highly anticipated move that is part of a push to improve the relationship between the two countries.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it decided to conduct the review from Nov. 30.

Last month, China and Australia said they had reached a consensus to settle a World Trade Organisation dispute about wine, and that the anti-dumping tariffs, set to expire in 2026, would be reviewed.

The ministry said any interested parties or stakeholders may submit comments in writing within 20 days.

