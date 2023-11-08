News & Insights

China to review anti-dumping duties case on some stainless steel products

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

November 08, 2023 — 09:35 pm EST

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's Commerce of Ministry said on Thursday that it would conduct a review of an anti-dumping duties case for some stainless steel products to bring measures in line with WTO agreements.

The commerce ministry announced in July 2019 its decision to impose anti-dumping duty on stainless steel billet, stainless steel hot-rolled coil and sheet from the European Union, Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

