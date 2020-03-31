China to resume imports of Canadian canola -sources

By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China has agreed to allow imports of Canadian canola to resume, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Tuesday, lifting a ban in place since March 2019 that had halted $2 billion worth of trade.

The agreement was reached on a conference call held by the two sides on Tuesday, said the sources who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

China's General Administration of Customs could not be reached for comment after office hours.

The move to allow imports to resume comes as China's oilseed processors struggle with historically tight soybean stocks, and as an unprecedented coronavirus epidemic has disrupted global supply chain of farm produce.

Canola, like soybeans, is crushed into protein-rich meal for animal feed and Canada is the world's top supplier.

Beijing had said its ban last year was due to quality issues but it came amid tense relations with Ottawa, triggered by Canada's detention of a top Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive.

The two sides also agreed that the percentage of foreign materials in the canola shipments must be below 1%, the sources added.

