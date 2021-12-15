US Markets

China to resume imports of boneless Brazilian beef on Dec. 15 - customs

Contributors
Emily Chow Reuters
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published

China's customs will allow imports of boneless beef products from cattle less than 30 months old from Brazil to resume on Wednesday, they said.

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's customs will allow imports of boneless beef products from cattle less than 30 months old from Brazil to resume on Wednesday, they said.

China relies heavily on imports to meet growing demand for the meat from an increasingly affluent middle class.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular