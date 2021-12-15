China to resume imports of boneless Brazilian beef on Dec. 15 - customs

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's customs will allow imports of boneless beef products from cattle less than 30 months old from Brazil to resume on Wednesday, they said.

China relies heavily on imports to meet growing demand for the meat from an increasingly affluent middle class.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.