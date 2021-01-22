China to require non-bank payment firms to set up bank accounts for fund product transactions

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - China's central bank said Friday it will require non-bank payment institutions, with Ant Group's 688688.SS Alipay as the leading player, to set up bank accounts to deal with fund product transactions for customers.

In a set of new rules to take effect from March 1, non-bank payment institutions will also be required to set up separate banking accounts for cross-border yuan payments and foreign currency exchanges, according to a statement on the website of the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

