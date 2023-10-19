News & Insights

China to require export permits on some graphite products from Dec 1

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

October 19, 2023 — 10:32 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu, Amy Lv, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China will require export permits for some graphite products from Dec. 1 to protect national security, the commerce ministry said on Friday, in the latest move to control supplies of critical raw materials.

Graphite is used in batteries for electric vehicles and China is the world's top producer, producing 67% of global supplies, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Top buyers from China include Japan, India and South Korea, according to Chinese customs data.

Under the new restrictions, China will require buyers of three types of "highly sensitive" graphite items to apply for permits.

The curbs are similar to those in place since Aug. 1 for two chip-making metals, gallium and germanium. The restrictions have slashed exports of the metals from China in recent months.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Amy Lv and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

