US Markets

China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings

Contributor
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's cyberspace regulator on Tuesday said it will implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas.

Adds details from statements, background

SHANGHAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on Tuesday said it will implement new rules from Feb. 15 that require platform companies with data for more than 1 million users to undergo a security review before listing its shares overseas.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) also said such firms should apply for cybersecurity reviews before submitting listing applications to foreign securities regulators, according to statements published on its WeChat account.

Companies will not be allowed to list abroad if the review finds that national security could be impacted, it said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The CAC first proposed the rules in July, saying that the security review will put a focus on risks of data being affected, controlled or manipulated by foreign governments after overseas listings.

New rules governing the use of algorithm recommendation technology will also be implemented from March 1, the CAC said in a separate statement.

Those rules, which were first proposed in August last year, will require companies to give users the right to switch off the service and also tightens oversight of news providers that use such technology.

China's cyberspace regulators are imposing tighter restrictions on data collection and data storage. Authorities are also more broadly pushing for companies to list domestically.

Two new sets of rules, the Data Security Law and the Personal Information Protection Law, which cover data storage and data privacy respectively, went into effect last year.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular