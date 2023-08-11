China to replace $140 bln LGFV debt with local bonds - Bloomberg News

Adds details, context in paragraphs 2-8, dateline

BEIJING, Aug 11 (Reuters) - China will let local governments raise about 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) through bond sales to repay the debt of local-government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and other off-balance-sheet issuers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The finance ministry has informed relevant authorities about the "refinancing bonds" programme, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter and adding the quota has been set for each region.

Chinese leaders last month pledged to unveil a "basket of measures" to tackle local debt risks, without announcing details, to help ease their debts, signalling worries over a potential chain of municipal debt defaults destabilising the financial sector.

Policy advisers and economists have said measures are likely to include debt swaps, loan rollovers and possible debt issuance by the central government to bail out some localities.

Local government debt rose to 92 trillion yuan, or 76% of economic output last year from 62.2% in 2019. Part of that is debt issued by LGFVs, which cities use to raise money for infrastructure projects. The International Monetary Fund expects LGFV debt to reach $9 trillion this year.

LGFVs play a key role in funding Chinese infrastructure projects, one of the biggest growth drivers for the world's second-largest economy. But some analysts say they have become the "black holes" of the country's financial system, with the surging debt loads and weak revenues beginning to alarm investors.

All provincial-level governments but Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Tibet will be able to use the bonds to repay off-balance-sheet liabilities, or "hidden debt", according to Bloomberg.

Authorities also identified "high-risk" provinces and cities - including Guizhou, Hunan, Jilin and Anhui provinces and Tianjin city -where more support will be provided - the report said.

($1 = 7.2280 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru and Kevin Yao in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.