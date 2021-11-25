China to remain "super market" into next year, Daimler China chief says

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Daimler's DAIGn.DE China sales will stay strong next year, the carmaker's China chief said on Thursday, adding he was confident that Mercedes-Benz could grow its share of the country's electric vehicle market given little competition in the premium car segment.

Its car sales in China jumped 12% last year to a record 774,000 despite the pandemic, and over 8% growth had been registered this year so far, Hubertus Troska said on a roundtable with journalists.

"Everything speaks for the fact that China will be a super market next year as well," Troska said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.