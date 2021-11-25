China to remain "super market" into next year, Daimler China chief says

Daimler's China sales will stay strong next year, the carmaker's China chief said on Thursday, adding he was confident that Mercedes-Benz could grow its share of the country's electric vehicle market given little competition in the premium car segment.

Its car sales in China jumped 12% last year to a record 774,000 despite the pandemic, and over 8% growth had been registered this year so far, Hubertus Troska said on a roundtable with journalists.

"Everything speaks for the fact that China will be a super market next year as well," Troska said.

