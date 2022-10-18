Commodities

China to release sixth batch of frozen pork from reserves

Siyi Liu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it will release its sixth batch of frozen pork from reserves, following rising hog prices recently.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said in a statement it would work on securing hog supply and stabilising prices, and continue to release pork reserves.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

