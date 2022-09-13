China to release second batch of pork reserves this week

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays.

Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a time of slowing economic growth.

