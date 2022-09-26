China to release fourth batch of pork reserves this week to cool prices

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its fourth batch of pork reserves for the month this week, as average retail pork prices last week were 30% higher than a year ago.

The state sales come ahead of China's week-long National Day holiday beginning on Oct. 1, typically a period of high pork consumption.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

