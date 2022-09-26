Commodities

China to release fourth batch of pork reserves this week to cool prices

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dominique Patton

China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its fourth batch of pork reserves for the month this week, as average retail pork prices last week were 30% higher than a year ago.

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Tuesday it will release its fourth batch of pork reserves for the month this week, as average retail pork prices last week were 30% higher than a year ago.

The state sales come ahead of China's week-long National Day holiday beginning on Oct. 1, typically a period of high pork consumption.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular