China to release fifth batch of pork reserves to cool prices

BEIJING, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Sunday it will release its fifth batch of pork reserves, as hog prices have been at a relatively high level recently.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in the statement that it would pay close attention to hog supply and demand, and continue to release pork reserves.

