China to release 20,000 tonnes of pork from reserves on Oct 21 - notice

BEIJING, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China will release 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Oct. 21, according to a notice from the reserves management centre on Wednesday, following rising hog prices recently.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said in a statement it would work on securing hog supply and stabilising prices, and continue to release pork reserves.

