China to release 1 mln tonnes of state potash reserves - state planner

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that it had asked major companies to release 1 million tonnes of state potash reserves.

It is also organising the timely release of imported potash fertiliser to the market to secure demand during spring planting, according to a notice released on the official WeChat account of the National Development and Reform Commission.

The state planner will work with other departments and take measures to promote domestic production, increase imports and release fertiliser reserves to ensure supplies in the market, according to the notice.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

