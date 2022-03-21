Commodities

China to release 1 mln tonnes of state potash reserves - state planner

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's state planner said on Monday that it had asked major companies to release 1 million tonnes of state potash reserves.

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Monday that it had asked major companies to release 1 million tonnes of state potash reserves.

It is also organising the timely release of imported potash fertiliser to the market to secure demand during spring planting, according to a notice released on the official WeChat account of the National Development and Reform Commission.

The state planner will work with other departments and take measures to promote domestic production, increase imports and release fertiliser reserves to ensure supplies in the market, according to the notice.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular