China to relax pledged share transfer rules for virus-hit firms

China will relax rules regarding the transfer of defaulted collateralised debt to ease pressure on companies affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, the Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement on Friday.

The exchange said it would lower the threshold for disposals of defaulted pledged share repurchases and would "appropriately" loosen price limits for transfers in order to allow parties to come to agreements more easily.

The statement was posted to the exchange's official account on China's Twitter-like Weibo service.

The relaxation follows a move by China's securities regulator to ease pressure on companies and individuals with pledged share agreements coming due during the pandemic as it seeks to reduce financial risks.

