Commodities

China to raise issues surrounding WeChat, TikTok in trade talks with U.S.- Bloomberg

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Trade negotiators from the United States and China will discuss the implementation of the phase one trade deal in the coming days, with China likely to bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Trade negotiators from the United States and China will discuss the implementation of the phase one trade deal in the coming days, with China likely to bring up issues surrounding TikTok and WeChat, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Agricultural purchases and the dollar-yuan exchange rate will also be among the topics to be discussed in the virtual meeting that may take place as early as this week, though a date has not been finalized, according to the report.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled bans on U.S. transactions with the China-based owners of messaging app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok.

The report comes a day after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that the U.S.-China trade deal was in "fine" shape, despite recent tensions between the two countries over Hong Kong, the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, data security and trade tariffs.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular