China to push for higher grain yields to ensure food security

BEIJING, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China, the world's top buyer of soy and corn, will push for higher grain yields across large areas of farmland as it seeks to ensure food security for its huge population, state media reported on Wednesday, citing an annual rural policy meeting.

China reported a record corn crop this year and bumper harvests of other grains, but Beijing continues to be concerned with food security, particularly amid rising tensions with trade partners, climate-related disasters and military conflicts.

Record corn production of 289 million metric tons this year was achieved largely thanks to a 2.7% increase in planted acreage, as authorities reclaimed land used for other crops for staple grains.

Speaking at an annual meeting that sets rural policy priorities for the year ahead, policymakers said China will "stabilise" grain sowing area and "promote large-scale increases in grain yields," the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Wednesday.

Policymakers said China should strengthen the protection of arable land, accelerate the revitalisation of the seed industry and prioritise building "high-standard" farmland in its bread basket area of the Northeast, famous for its fertile black soil, according to state media.

