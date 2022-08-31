China to publish detailed policy steps in early September

Adds detail, context

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China said it will publish detailed steps for a set of newly-announced policy measures in early September, suggesting an urgency for policymakers to revive the sluggish economy amid a resurgence of COVID and an embattled property sector.

Both official and private factory activity surveys added to signs of a further loss in momentum in August, after the economy narrowly escaped contraction last quarter due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

China will guide commercial banks to provide medium- and long-term loans to key projects and equipment upgrading, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday after a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

To prop up the weak property market, China will also support rigid housing demand, state media reported.

"Local governments should have 'one policy for one city' to make good use of policy tools" and flexibly use the special loans for home delivery, state media quoted the cabinet meeting as saying.

Last week, the cabinet announced 19 new policies, including raising the quota on policy bank financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.49 billion). That was on top of a package of 33 measures unveiled in May.

