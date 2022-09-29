China to properly react to external shocks in H2 2022 - FX regulator

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange regulator said it would improve its market-based, counter-cyclical adjustment mechanism of the FX market to properly react to external shocks in the second half of this year.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) added that it will strengthen monitoring and reaction towards cross-border capital flow risks, it said in a balance of payments report published on Thursday.

The regulator also added that it will safeguard the security, liquidity and improve valuations of FX reserve assets, while reiterating that it will continue to maintain yuan exchange rate flexibility.

