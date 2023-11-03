News & Insights

China to promote green development in its rare earth industry

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

November 03, 2023 — 07:21 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will strive to promote high-end, intelligent and green development in its rare earth industry, the state broadcaster said on Friday.

Beijing will coordinate the exploration, development and utilization of rare earth resources and standardize management, it added.

