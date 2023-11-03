China to promote green development in its rare earth industry

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will strive to promote high-end, intelligent and green development in its rare earth industry, the state broadcaster said on Friday.

Beijing will coordinate the exploration, development and utilization of rare earth resources and standardize management, it added.

