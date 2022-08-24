China to promote fiscal, monetary polices to support job stabilisation-minister

Ellen Zhang Reuters
Liz Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China will focus on expanding jobs and promote fiscal, monetary and industrial policies to support job market stabilisation, Li Zhong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security, said on Thursday.

China's employment situation has remained generally stable for a long time, but there has been persisting long-term pressure, Li told a press conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

