Commodities

China to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by end of 2025 -ministry document

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darley Shen

China would aim to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by end of 2025, up 40% from the current levels, in an effort to improve self sufficiency of the oilseed production, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China would aim to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by end of 2025, up 40% from the current levels, in an effort to improve self sufficiency of the oilseed production, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

China also set a goal to produce about 277.5 million tonnes of corn by 2025, up 1.8% from output in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in an official document.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular