China to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by end of 2025 -ministry document

BEIJING, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China would aim to produce about 23 million tonnes of soybeans by end of 2025, up 40% from the current levels, in an effort to improve self sufficiency of the oilseed production, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

China also set a goal to produce about 277.5 million tonnes of corn by 2025, up 1.8% from output in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in an official document.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

