China to plant more soy, speed up GMOs to ensure food supply

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China will increase its efforts to boost output of soybeans and edible oils, state media reported on Monday, citing a key rural policy document, as it continues to push for greater self-sufficiency in its key food supplies.

The world's top soybean buyer is trying to lower its heavy reliance on imports of the oilseed as the pandemic, growing trade tensions and increasing climate disasters raise concerns about feeding its 1.4 billion people.

In its annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "No. 1 document", the State Council, China's cabinet, reiterated a recently stated goal to boost grain production capacity by 50 million tonnes, from current production of more than 650 million tonnes.

It will seek to raise corn yields, further support wheat farmers and "vigorously" promote rapeseed production, as well as lesser known oilseed crops such as camelia, state news agency Xinhua reported.

It will also speed up the commercialisation of biotech corn and soybeans, according to the document.

No time frame was provided for the launch of GMO corn and soybeans, but many in the market expect a launch this year.

The document said China will fully implement a campaign to reduce soymeal rations in feed, another move to lower its reliance on soybean imports.

However, it acknowledged the role played by trade, and said it will "implement the diversification strategy of agricultural product imports thoroughly".

The document also outlined plans to protect soil and conserve water, while strengthening controls on the use of arable land.

It also called for further development of indoor farms, with plans to explore building such facilities in the Gobi and other deserts.

