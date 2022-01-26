Markets

China to 'perfect' legal rules against unfair competition

Ryan Woo Reuters
BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China will pick up the pace in "perfecting" legal rules against unfair competition among companies, an official of the top market watchdog said on Thursday.

Appropriate "traffic lights" will be set up, with anti-trust rules focusing on areas such as the platform economy, technological innovation, information security and livelihoods, Yuan Xilu, a regulatory official, told reporters.

The disorderly expansion of online platform companies exploiting their advantages in capital, data and technology has squeezed individual businesses, added Pu Chun, vice minister of the watchdog, the State Administration for Market Regulation.

