China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year -state media

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 06, 2022 — 09:32 pm EST

Written by Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party's politburo.

China will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices while preventing and defusing major systemic risks, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, after the 24-member political bureau, or politburo, chaired by President Xi Jinping met on Tuesday to discuss the economic tasks for next year.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.