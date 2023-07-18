News & Insights

China to make plans to stabilise growth of 10 sectors, including auto, steel

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

July 18, 2023 — 10:23 pm EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will formulate plans to stabilise growth in 10 sectors, including auto and steel, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

China's industrial sectors face difficulties and challenges such as insufficient demand and declining revenues, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.