China to make plans to stabilise growth of 10 sectors, including auto, steel

BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will formulate plans to stabilise growth in 10 sectors, including auto and steel, Zhao Zhiguo, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, told a press conference in Beijing on Wednesday.

China's industrial sectors face difficulties and challenges such as insufficient demand and declining revenues, according to the ministry.

