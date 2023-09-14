News & Insights

China to maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch from EU

September 14, 2023 — 05:57 am EDT

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday said it will maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from the European Union (EU)for five years from Sept. 16, according to an announcement.

The tariffs, which range from 7.5% to 12.4%, have been in place since 2011 and were already extended in 2017, according to the announcement on the ministry's website.

If the tariffs were terminated, subsidies on imported EU potato starch may continue or recur, causing damage to China's potato starch industry, the ministry said in the announcement.

The tariffs apply to France's Roquette Freres, the Netherlands Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe, and Germany's Avebe Kartoffelstarkefabrik Prignitz/Wendland GmbH, among others.

Potato starch is used in the food processing industry.

